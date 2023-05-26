26-year-old WWE star could win Money In The Bank and kickstart the downfall of The Bloodline

Money in the Bank will be the main focus for many WWE Superstars following Night of Champions this weekend. Traditionally the contract has allowed many mid-card stars to make the jump to main event status and win the world championship for the first time.

Money in the Bank this year could be no different, with rumors that Dominik Mysterio could now be included in the match, allowing him to be pushed into the main event level of the company for the first time.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Another name rumored for this year's Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio.



Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year. Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio. Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year. https://t.co/qRy4YYJgEe

Mysterio is currently on RAW but has had several run-ins with Roman Reigns over the years, but now he has the backup of The Judgment Day to ensure that he can overcome The Bloodline.

The Bloodline tried to recruit The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline appear to have a working relationship at the moment, thanks to Paul Heyman, but in WWE, many of the strongest bonds have even been broken over titles.

Dominik Mysterio clearly has his father's ambition, and given the reaction he and Rhea Ripley has invoked from the crowd over the past year, he is ready for this push.

Both The Judgement Day and The Bloodline are heels at the moment. But a lot can change heading into SummerSlam, and rather than challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship upon his victory, Mysterio could lay down the gauntlet for Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline already have their own issues, which could worsen if Reigns and Solo Sikoa cannot come out on top at Night of Champions. The threat of the Judgment Day could make this much worse and could finally lead to The Bloodline's official downfall.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio could win Money in the Bank this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

