3 things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman feud

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 29 Aug 2018, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

At SummerSlam 2018, Brock Lesnar defended his Universal title against Roman Reigns in what was widely expected to be Lesnar's final match in the WWE and those rumours came true.

Reigns defeated Lesnar to win the Universal championship for the first time, but it wasn't before Braun Strowman, Mr. Money in the Bank, interfered and put his hat in the ring to face the future Universal champion.

On the following night on RAW, Strowman, who wanted to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of the match between Reigns and Finn Balor, was attacked by The Shield.

This week on RAW, it was confirmed that Reigns would defend his title against Strowman at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. This week's show also saw Strowman turn heel when he was in a tag match with Reigns against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Here, we look at three things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman feud:

#1 Not make Reigns squash Strowman

Strowman, much like Reigns when The Shield first broke through a few years ago, got over with the fans organically. The WWE Universe adores Strowman and want to see him as the Universal champion, but WWE clearly sees Reigns as their guy, their face of the company, and that won't change anytime soon.

Reigns will win most matches against most competitors, but WWE should hold off on the Universal champion squashing Strowman or beating him consistently as that doesn't seem believable. Strowman, after all, is a former Strongman and one of the most legitimate strong guys in the WWE currently. It would help Reigns get back in the heart of fans if he is not winning every match, that too against a fan favourite like Strowman.

WWE usually does not have 'face vs face' matches at the top of the card which probably gives us a clue as to why Strowman turned heel.

1 / 3 NEXT