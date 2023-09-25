4 current champions who won't drop their titles until WWE WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns isn't on this list!

Whilst WrestleMania 40 is still over six months away, there are still many champions in the WWE who could certainly hold their gold all the way until the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia, on April 6th and 7th, 2024.

As of today, Roman Reigns has ruled as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1121 days and counting, and with him working a part-time schedule and being the biggest star in the company, it seems unlikely that he will lose the gold before Mania.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at four other current champions who, like Roman Reigns, could potentially hold their belts until Mania 40.

#4. The Ring General continues his dominance

Like Roman, another champion who has broken records in recent weeks is the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. With him becoming the longest reigning holder of the belt of all time.

During his reign, Gunther has looked utterly dominant, defeating top names such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura.

One name that many fans want Gunther to face on the main roster is his former NXT UK rival, Ilja Dragunov. Speaking on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Dragunov said that he is very keen to face the Austrian on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It must be Gunther. It must be him. There is no other choice. This is destiny. There is no other match that makes people feel this dimension of emotions that we both can produce, just because we’re directly opposites. There is not one person that has taught me more, not one person that has pushed me more, and there is no one person that I can have a better match with on such a high level as WrestleMania." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

#3 - Rhea reigns supreme

As well as Gunther and Roman Reigns, another one of the most dominant champions on the main roster is the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The Australian won the gold at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Charlotte Flair. With very few stars presenting very few challenges to her at this moment in time, it seems logical that WWE will keep her holding the gold all the way to Philly.

The company also announced this past week that the penultimate Premium Live Event before Mania, Elimination Chamber, will be taking place in Rhea's home country. Therefore they will want to keep her with the belt in front of her home crowd.

#2 - The Genius of the Sky continues to dominate

At SummerSlam last month, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

With the company looking to establish more top names, the Japanese star could have plenty of time now to flourish as champion until the Show of Shows.

Speaking at the SummerSlam post-show press conference last month, Bayley, SKY's stablemate, commented on her friend's recent huge victory.

"The fact that [IYO] walked out – first of all, [winning Money in the Bank] was a big deal, and the fact that she walked out with [the WWE Women's Championship] tonight, beating Bianca Belair, who we confronted last year, brought it all back around, is magic." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

#1. WWE's architect is still on top of the world

The biggest title in WWE outside of Roman Reigns' undisputed belt is Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The former Universal Champion won the big gold belt back in May, when it was reintroduced at Night of Champions.

Since then, Rollins has been a fighting champion, taking on all challengers who attempt to take the title off of him.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Seth reflected on a recent moment when a fan at a house show called him a "fake champion."

"Being a fighting champion is taking its toll on me. I have one guy over here, that guy right there is calling me a fake a** champion, Rollins said before pausing and allowing the crowd to unleash a chant of 'beat his a**.' "I am here in your city, sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I am far from a fake-a** champion. I am a fighting champion, because you guys deserve a champion that's gonna show up, a champion that's gonna sweat buckets, a champion that's gonna bleed his own blood." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Unlike Roman, Seth has made it clear that he wants to be a full-time champion and to make sure the title represents the hard-working nature of a true holder of a WWE world title.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage