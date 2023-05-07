Cody Rhodes exacted the retribution he so dearly desired after Brock Lesnar thwarted Rhodes' plans for the championship rematch against Roman Reigns. It was a brutal brawl and one of the more intriguing modern-day Lesnar matches. Rhodes defeated The Beast with a combination of brutality, agility, and tactical dominance.

Cody Rhodes narrowly avoided being submitted by The Beast by rolling over, remaining in the Kimura, and holding his opponent's shoulders to the canvas for a three-count. He won the bout. After that, Rhodes moved swiftly up the aisle, leaving the room before Brock even realized he had lost.

It will be intriguing to see what the business has planned for The American Nightmare after his victory at WWE Backlash. On this list, we will explore four paths that Rhodes could be headed moving forward.

#4. Cody Rhodes wins the Money in the Bank Briefcase

Will Rhodes grab the briefcase?

Cody Rhodes has a good possibility of being picked to win the Men's Money in the Bank match this year so that he can face Roman Reigns once again. If Cody wins the briefcase, it stands to reason that he would use the contract to announce a match with Roman in advance.

Last year, he was highly favored to win it, but injuries kept him out of the show, and Austin Theory got the green light instead. Cody's narrative now has a new chapter to share. He'll have to dust himself off after losing to Roman at the main event of WrestleMania 39.

A step towards personal redemption would be snatching the briefcase and making it known that he intends to take another shot at Reigns.

#3. Enters the World Heavyweight title tournament

Cody seems a favorite to win the title.

Rhodes has been the WWE Universe's first pick since Triple H announced the revival of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody was the top favorite to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but he unexpectedly fell short. Fans were perplexed by the choice to have Roman win the match because everything was set up for Cody to dethrone Reigns, and even the crowd yearned to witness it.

The World Heavyweight Championship has a long history, dating back to the days when the renowned Dusty Rhodes held it. Cody may still honor his father's legacy by avenging his WrestleMania loss and capturing the championship in the forthcoming tournament.

#2. Gains a new foe in the form of Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have a long history.

Due to a back injury, The Apex Predator had been out for a year, and WrestleMania 39 was the target of much speculation over his potential comeback. But that didn't take place.

The Viper has relished his time as both a baby face and a heel. With Orton, WWE has the option of staging a new feud with Cody Rhodes, who was once a teammate of Orton's faction, Legacy.

If that is the case, Orton may return shortly, as the storyline will have to be constructed for him.

#1. Rematch against Brock Lesnar

A rematch is probably in the books.

Rhodes' redemption journey is still being marketed by WWE, which suggests a larger, more epic scale to his ascent back up the mountain following his infamous loss against Reigns.

Surprisingly for everyone concerned, the first significant chapter of the story began in an unusual manner, with what was practically a roll-up victory against Brock Lesnar. It is interesting to consider whether Lesnar's massive blood drove the battle to end sooner. There's always a chance, even though we'd never learn from WWE directly.

Fans are understandably excited for the next installment in the Cody-Lesnar saga based on everything that has happened up to this point. The eventual result points to a rematch because WWE is traveling to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions on May 27, and having both men on the show, makes the event much greater.

