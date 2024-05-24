4 retired WWE Premium Live Events that need to make a comeback in 2024

The WWE Premium Live Events, formerly known as pay-per-views, offer fans special attractions throughout the calendar year, serving as key checkpoints that advance storylines.

The current WWE PLE schedule is jam-packed, with events occurring almost every month, including NXT PLEs that follow a similar timeline. Despite the non-stop action, here are four old/retired PLEs that should make a comeback in 2024:

#4. Armageddon

Randy Orton failed to defeat The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match at Armageddon 2005

Armageddon was created during the WWF days in 1999 and ran almost every year until 2008. Traditionally held in December, it could fit perfectly between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in January if reintroduced.

Some historical bouts at Armageddon include the Three Stages of Hell Match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship, and a classic Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and the 'Legend Killer' Randy Orton.

#3. Judgment Day

Judgment Day was first held as the 25th In Your House pay-per-view in 1998 and was brought back as its own PPV in May 2000, continuing annually until 2009. Though there isn't much historical significance to lean on, there's a compelling reason to reintroduce it in 2024 - the existence of "The Judgment Day" stable.

Currently, tensions are growing within the group, potentially leading to its explosive breakup. Having this take place on a PPV with the same name would be a creative touch.

#2. Cyber Sunday

Taboo Tuesday was introduced in 2004 and renamed Cyber Sunday in 2006, continuing annually until 2008. The interesting concept behind this PPV was that fans got to decide some of the matches on the card through voting.

In the current era of social media, Cyber Sunday would be a perfect addition to the PLE calendar, potentially leading to several dream matches and adding an element of unpredictability.

#1. WWE Evolution

As part of the Women's Revolution, WWE introduced an all-women pay-per-view 'Evolution' in October 2018 to showcase the women's divisions of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK.

The event was a success and received great reception from fans worldwide. However, WWE has since discontinued the PPV. The women's division has grown significantly since then and is often featured equally alongside the men's division

Current Women's Champion Bayley recently teased the possibility of Evolution coming back with her recent tweet. Given the current state and depth of the women's division, now would be the perfect time to reintroduce Evolution.