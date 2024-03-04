4 Surprises that can happen on WWE RAW - Gunther to lose his title in surprise challenge, Top free agent signing with the red brand?

WWE's longest-running weekly television program, Monday Night RAW, is set to air a brand new episode later tonight.

The upcoming edition of the red show will be a big one, as over 13,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. Per WrestleTix, RAW from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, will potentially be a sellout.

So far, not much has been promoted for the show. Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will have a rematch, where the former will aim to write the wrongs of her past loss. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso will try to settle their issues once and for all.

Beyond the abovementioned matches, the show is wide open, and many exciting surprises could be in store for fans. This article will look at four moments that might occur, catching fans off guard in the best way possible.

#4 Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Gunther

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured a surprising interaction. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium were interrupted by The Judgment Day.

While all the members of The Judgment Day clearly had issues with Gunther, Damian Priest was the one who teased fighting him the most. In fact, the two sides almost engaged in a brawl. The Archer of Infamy could now want the Intercontinental Title.

Priest could cash in his contract with little warning on this week's show. If it happens, he could win the coveted title and end Gunther's impressive streak. This could happen with an impromptu challenge or if the Imperium leader competes against somebody before being confronted by the 41-year-old.

#3 Alexa Bliss could return

Alexa Bliss has enjoyed much success as a WWE Superstar. She is a multi-time world champion who has previously held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

WWE fans haven't seen Little Miss Bliss on TV in a while. Bliss revealed she was pregnant last year and has been away from the promotion ever since. There have been no updates on when she could make her comeback.

Bliss, however, could, at least in theory, return at any point. It could even happen as soon as on tonight's episode of RAW. Little Miss Bliss could step up to Nia Jax or even go after Liv Morgan, setting up a feud for WrestleMania 40.

#2 Tama Tonga might make his WWE debut

There has been a lot of talk regarding a potential WWE debut. Tama Tonga, a legendary member of The Bullet Club, has recently left New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and fans believe he's on his way to the global juggernaut.

In fact, many fans thought vignettes airing on NXT were to hype up his rumored debut. Instead, they were meant to lay the foundation for Shawn Spears' arrival. He made his WWE comeback this past Tuesday. Now, fans are curious about when and how Tonga might show up.

While many assume he'll join NXT or SmackDown as part of The O.C., the Triple H-led management could take a different route. Adam Pearce could sign him to a contract for Monday Night RAW and announce his arrival tonight. This could be through a vignette or a surprise in-person appearance.

#1 The Rock & Roman Reigns could surprisingly appear and attack Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

The Rock and Roman Reigns were on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past week. They issued a massive challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the show with major WrestleMania 40 implications.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief challenged the babyface pair to a match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40. If Rhodes and Rollins win the bout, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside for The American Nightmare vs. Roman Reigns on Night Two.

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lose, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

While The Bloodline members have demanded an answer on Friday, they could shake things up by making a surprise appearance on RAW. The Rock and Reigns could lay out the World Heavyweight Champion and Rhodes. This would send a message to the babyfaces and the rest of the locker room.

