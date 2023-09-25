4 things Randy Orton can do if he returns on WWE RAW tonight: Reunion after 13 years, massive heel turn?

For more than 20 years, Randy Orton has been one of the biggest and most popular superstars in WWE. The Viper has sadly been out of action since May 2022 with him nursing a serious back injury.

However, Orton was recently spotted walking into the WWE Performance Center, with many fans believing that he may be testing his body in preparation for a potential return.

If Randy Orton does indeed return on Monday Night RAW this week, we are going to take a look at 4 ways in which the former WWE Champion could make his comeback.

#4 - Randy Orton joins forces with an old friend

In 2009, Orton was the most villainous performer on the roster. One of the big reasons for his success was due to his alliance with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase as a part of the stable Legacy.

While they have worked together in the past, Rhodes was no way near the level of stardom that he is at today. Therefore, if Randy returns, a reformation of their tag team or a potential one-on-one match would be great for all involved.

During a recent interview with Billboard, The American Nightmare stated that a future match with Orton would feel like a first-time-ever contest between them.

"It almost feels like it’s a first-time-ever match because we wrestled against one another. We tagged together, we traveled together, but Randy arrived in WWE and was ready to go right out of the box. I have taken every piece of that little broken road that I’ve been on to really build what the American Nightmare is. Who I am when I step into the ring, and having that confidence, knowing my skill set, strengths, and weaknesses. That’s why it comes across to me like this match never happened before, and I can only hope that Randy gets healthy and gets back to what he does — because he’s so, so, great at it." (H/T TJRWrestling)

#3 - The Viper strikes again

Orton is undoubtedly a big favorite of the WWE Universe, and his most successful stints in the company have been when he resorts to the most evil and heel version of The Viper.

From kicking Stephanie McMahon and Beth Phoenix in the head to his vicious assaults on multiple stars, Randy has always found a way to get under the skin of his opponents.

Therefore, a surprise move that WWE could take when he returns could be to immediately turn him heel.

#2 - Orton goes for the general

One championship that Orton has not held for nearly 20 years is the Intercontinental Championship.

Since his injury, the belt has returned to its former glory, with the leader of Imperium, Gunther, going on to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time at 472 days and counting.

With no signs that WWE is looking for him to lose the belt anytime soon, a huge one-on-one match with Randy Orton would not only be entertaining for the fans, but it would further bolster Gunther's rise to the top.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Gunther reacted to the comments of him being compared to The Apex Predator.

"Thank you for that comparison. I think Randy’s one of the best ever, so it’s very charming." (H/T EWrestling News)

#1 - Randy Orton reaches the top again

In his 20-year career in the company, Randy Orton has won 10 WWE Championships and 4 World Heavyweight titles. Although his career may soon be nearing its Orton, no doubt he can still go with the best on the roster, including his former rival and current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Orton are no strangers to one another, with their incredible RKO spot at WrestleMania 31 becoming one of the most iconic moments of both their careers.

Despite Rollins embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura at the moment, the chance to see Seth and Randy Orton battle again may be too hard to miss.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Randy Orton praised the skills of Seth in the ring, hailing him as one of the greatest of the current generation.

"Seth Rollins is, in my opinion, one of the best competitors, performers, professional wrestlers of this generation. And I think it is apparent when you watch the matches he’s had with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns. I’ve had a couple of good ones with him too. I always tell Seth, too, ‘God, you’re good. I forgot how good you are." (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Nonetheless, there has been no confirmation of his return yet. Only time will tell when Orton will finally return to the ring.