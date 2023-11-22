4 WWE stars who can join Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes if they revive Legacy

Last night on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed that Randy Orton will be making his much-anticipated return to the ring this Saturday in WarGames at Survivor Series.

This, however, will not be the first time Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have teamed together, as they were part of the Legacy stable in the late 2000s.

Legacy was unique in that the faction existed only of second or third-generation performers.

With the potential chance for a new Legacy, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could join the revived faction.

#4. WWE's future creates his own Legacy

One of Legacy's aims was to get the young members of the group, like Cody Rhodes, into the main event scene. With that in mind, there is arguably no second-generation star more promising than the son of the Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker.

The 26-year-old has only been in WWE for two years, but during that time has won the NXT Title on multiple occasions. He has also shown his versatility as a performer, with him thriving both as a face and a heel.

Breakker is also one to listen to his peers. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bron recapped some key advice Randy Orton gave to him:

"Randy Orton was another one. It was cool, I figured, I just keep my head down, my mouth shut, and just kind of focus on my job and just try to do the best that I can do, and it was cool to see guys reach out to me and give me tips and pointers and things to help me so I couldn’t be more thankful for that opportunity and that experience." [H/T WrestleZone]

#3. Cody Rhodes' tag partner joins the fray

In recent months, Cody Rhodes has found plenty of success as part of a tag team with the former member of The Bloodline, Jey Uso.

The son of Rikishi has recently established himself as one of the biggest main event stars in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While he may have had issues with both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the past, the added star power of Jey Uso into a reformed version of Legacy would make the faction one of the biggest acts in the company.

#2. The son of a WWE legend takes the next step

Another second-generation star who could thrive under the learning tree of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton is the son of the late great Brian Pillman, Lexis King.

The young star recently switched from AEW to WWE, with him currently performing in NXT.

While he has the potential to become a big star, the association with two huge names in the form of Orton and Rhodes could do him wonders for the future.

During a recent interview on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, King showed that he has no problem when it comes to confidence, stating that he is destined to have a WrestleMania moment.

"I’m not one of those…everybody is like, ‘Oh, it’s my dream.’ Everybody has their WrestleMania moment dream. I wouldn’t say I’m one of those people that is ‘Oh my God, I have to be there.’ I just think it’s inevitable. I think it’s destiny. If I keep going on this path I’m on, it’s bound to happen. That moment is bound to be mine. Right now, it starts one foot in front of the other and it starts with becoming the biggest threat and becoming the king of NXT. Once I get to the main roster, everybody looks forward to that WrestleMania moment. I’m not going to sit here and say I lose sleep every night over it, because I know it’s going to happen," said King. [H/T PWMania]

#1. The Queen joins Cody's kingdom

One aspect that was missing in the original lineup of Legacy was the inclusion of a female star. Today, in WWE, women are equally as big as their male counterparts. Therefore, it stands to reason that the greatest second-generation star in recent memory should join Legacy.

Since 2014, Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, from winning the Royal Rumble, main eventing WrestleMania, and capturing 14 world titles.

Charlotte also sees a lot of herself in Cody Rhodes, with her comparing her and the American Nightmare's wrestling careers while speaking on Biography: WWE Legends.

“Nobody’s father is Ric Flair, Cody [Rhodes’] dad [Dusty] comes close. Cody’s dad is one of the greats," Flair said. “My dad is still active and very much a star in pop culture. My dad is on a lot of people’s Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, so having to step outside that shadow, I feel like Cody and I have had it pretty damn hard." [H/T- TV Insider]

Charlotte Flair becoming a part of Legacy would no doubt elevate the faction's star power as well as potential capabilities.

