4 WWE stars Randy Orton needs to feud with when he returns

Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming due to an injury. In his last match with the promotion, Orton teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification match. However, The Viper and Riddle were unsuccessful in the clash.

While losing the match was already a disappointment, the back injury Orton faced only added salt to the wound. However, as per reports, Randy Orton is inching closer to a return and was also spotted outside the Performance Center.

Since the video of Orton at the Performance Center went viral, fans have been debating over who will he face when he returns to WWE. In this article, we will discuss four superstars who could face Randy Orton when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Randy Orton could face Gunther

Since beating Honky Tonk Man's record and becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has already taken his place in WWE history. However, if WWE wants to push the Austrian as a World Title challenger, Gunther will have to feud with a name that will give him the push to do so.

In such a scenario, the multi-time world champion would be the perfect name to give Gunther the push he deserves. Given that Orton is in the twilight of his career with WWE, seeing him push younger talent would be a great sight to see. Also, matches between Gunther and Orton would be a treat to watch.

#3. Cody Rhodes

If Randy Orton returns to WWE as a heel, seeing him feud with Cody Rhodes would make several fans nostalgic. For those unaware, Rhodes started his WWE career under the guidance of Randy Orton. Along with Ted Dibiase, Rhodes was a part of Legacy, a faction led by The Apex Predator.

WWE could use this story to create an epic feud between Cody Rhodes and The Viper. This would also help The American Nightmare considering he could be further pushed as a babyface, which will help him if he takes on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

#2. LA Knight

A feud between Randy Orton and LA Knight would be a great watch assuming WWE does not restrict the former's return to RAW. Facing Knight would give Orton the perfect opportunity to bring out the heel character that he displayed back in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On the other hand, LA Knight would benefit the most from this potential feud. For quite a while now, WWE has been booking Knight in various segments to give him the push he deserves. However, facing Orton could be the ultimate push Knight can get, which will also prepare him for a World Championship opportunity in the future.

#1. Sheamus

On SmackDown, if Randy Orton returns as a face, the best man he could square up against is Sheamus. Given the Irish wrestler's contract expires next year, WWE would want to book him in some major feuds. Hence, facing Orton could be the perfect scenario for Sheamus.

Even for Orton, a match against Sheamus won't do any harm. Considering both superstars have made quite a name for themselves and are approaching the end of their wrestling careers, seeing them having a go against each other would be a treat for fans. The winner of this feud could also potentially challenge for the United States Championship before calling it a day.

