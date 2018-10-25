5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2010

Alex Podgorski FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Some matches are so great that they need to be done more than once...

2010 was the closest anyone got to actually competing with WWE on a regular basis. Their product was stagnant, with little in the way of growth or excitement. Sure, there was the high-profile Nexus storyline, but we all know how that ended.

TNA, meanwhile, tried their best to become the new #2 promotion by trying to go head-to-head with Monday Night RAW on a weekly basis. This new ‘competition’ was spearheaded by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, who tried to re-create the Monday Night Wars like it was the 1990s all over again. Despite putting on a few great matches, TNA failed to make an impact (pardon the pun) and remained in relative obscurity when compared to the juggernaut that was WWE.

ROH was firmly entrenched as the top indy promotion in North America, but not even the high number of great matches they put on could turn them into genuine competition for WWE.

Yet these two smaller companies did manage to compete with WWE in the great match department. Yet which one of these promotions put on the best matches of the entire year? Read on to find out…

#5 The Kings of Wrestling vs. The Briscoes - ROH's The Big Bang

These were two of the best teams in ROH at the time

What do you get when you take two of the most famous workhorses in the entire wrestling industry (Kings of Wrestling) and pit them against one of the greatest tag teams in ROH history? You get thirty minutes of literal non-stop action.

For half an hour, these two teams tore into each other with almost no rest periods. It wasn’t about clever ring psychology or limb targeting; it was a war between two teams that both wanted to be champions. The big question that loomed during the match was, ‘who wanted it more?’

These two teams threw absolutely everything at each other, hitting big move after big move after big move. While some might dismiss that was overkill, the fact is that feeling never came up in this match. It was pure, nonstop entertainment for thirty whole minutes, which isn’t easy to accomplish in this day and age.

