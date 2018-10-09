5 last minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (9 October 2018)

Becky Lynch has been the SmackDown Women's champion since Hell In A Cell

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live emanates from Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show involves the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan which will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.

Three matches have already been announced for Tuesday’s episode, including a SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, with the added stipulation that Lynch will lose her title if she gets disqualified.

Two Crown Jewel World Cup qualifying matches are also scheduled for the show, with The Big Show returning to the blue brand to face Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe going one-on-one with Jeff Hardy.

Elsewhere, we can expect to see further developments in the Milwaukee storyline with Rusev, Aiden English, and Lana, while Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, The New Day, Carmella, Asuka, and The IIconics are also advertised to appear.

In this article, lets take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Randy Orton vs The Big Show

The Big Show's last televised match was against Braun Strowman in September 2017

Randy Orton has wreaked havoc everywhere he's been since his return at Extreme Rules in July.

After twisting Jeff Hardy's earlobe with a screwdriver and snapping one of Tye Dillinger's fingers with the ring structure, the possibilities of what he could do to the returning Big Show are endless.

Show winning via disqualification can't be ruled out, but an Orton victory seems more likely.

Prediction: Randy Orton def. The Big Show

#4 Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy

Samoa Joe's rivalry with AJ Styles ended at Super Show-Down

Jeff Hardy will make his first televised in-ring appearance since Hell in a Cell when he takes on Samoa Joe this week.

There's definitely a case to be made for "The Charismatic Enigma" to win this World Cup qualifier - he doesn't have an obvious alternative storyline right now - but it would be a bigger loss for Joe if he were to follow up his WWE Championship defeat at Super Show-Down with another failure on Tuesday.

For that reason, lets go with "The Destroyer".

Prediction: Samoa Joe def. Jeff Hardy

