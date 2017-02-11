5 reasons why Kevin Owens is one of the best heels in WWE

Kevin Owens is one of the top heels in WWE and has been so since his debut.

KO has become arguably the top heel in WWE since debuting in 2015

Since his debut in May of 2015, Kevin Owens has become one of the top heels in the company. He’s been a two-time Intercontinental and one-time Universal Champion in his short time on the main roster and has become one of the few popular heels in WWE that can still get a crowd to boo him.

While the injury to Finn Bálor certainly helped KO become Universal Champion, these three things were ultimately the deciding factor to put the World title of the flagship show of WWE on “The Prizefighter”:

#1 He’s one of the best workers in WWE

KO has introduced some innovative offence to the WWE Universe

There are many reasons for Kevin Owens’ success in WWE, but the biggest reason is the man’s in-ring ability. KO has put on excellent matches with several talents on the main roster that work different styles, including Sami Zayn, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

His battles with Ambrose over the Intercontinental Title were some of his best yet, including their Street Fight at the 2016 Royal Rumble that made WWE.com’s “Best Matches of the Year” list.

Owens has also shown the ability to have great matches in any type of setting. Whether it’s a regular one-on-one match, a no-DQ match, a cage match, Hell In A Cell, or a ladder match, Kevin Owens always brings it.

He also has a knack for pulling out a new, innovative move during a big match at the perfect time. It’s very clear that Owens understands the nuances of professional wrestling and uses them inside the ring to his advantage and to get him over as a heel.