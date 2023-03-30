5 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 (March 31, 2023) 

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes defeat Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one match. Also, on the show, Rey Mysterio finally laid waste to his son Dominik Mysterio before accepting his WrestleMania challenge.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 31, 2023. With this being the go-home episode of the blue brand before WrestleMania 39, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to go all out in hyping the 'Mania match card.

In the upcoming episode, Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns. Furthermore, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is also set for Friday night. The only other match announced for the show is Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on the final WWE SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

#5. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus's differences cost them their match against Imperium on WWE SmackDown

The company has announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will lock horns with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium on the upcoming SmackDown episode. However, things may not end too well for the baby faces in the tag match.

As you may know, The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior have failed to get on the same page in the last few weeks. The creative team could have the duo fail to get on the same page during the match, resulting in a loss.

Given Sheamus and McIntyre are scheduled to face Gunther in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania, a potential brawl between the trio following the tag match could be on the cards on Friday's show.

#4. LA Knight wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE will host the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. While there have been speculations about several names winning the match, LA Knight seems a bit ahead in the race compared to the rest.

Knight has done some of the best work of his career over the last few months. The veteran has become insanely popular among the WWE Universe thanks to some of his hard-hitting promos and unparalleled charisma.

The company could choose to award the Veteran for his recent work by having him win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday night.

#3. Uncle Howdy costs Bobby Lashley a win in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Bobby Lashley was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. However, the feud has gone nowhere due to Bray Wyatt's absence. The Eater of Worlds has reportedly been sidelined due to a "physical issue."

While it has left The All Mighty's WrestleMania status hanging in the balance, that could change on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The creative team could have Uncle Howdy make his presence felt during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal to cost Lashley a win.

This would not only help progress the Wyatt vs. Lashley rivalry but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between Howdy and The All Mighty at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Charlotte Flair stands tall over Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, things may not end too well for The Eradicator on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Given Ripley is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows, the creative team could have The Queen stand tall over her this Friday Night. Fans can expect Flair to get the better of her rival on the upcoming show to end the night on a high note.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes engage in a brawl

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will see Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face off for the final time before their high-profile WrestleMania clash. However, this segment could turn into something more as the odds of the duo getting involved in a potential brawl can't be ruled out.

Given this will be the final episode of the blue brand before WrestleMania 39, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to leave no stone unturned in hyping the WrestleMania clash between Reigns and Rhodes. The creative team could have the duo fire verbal volleys at each other before getting involved in a huge brawl.

