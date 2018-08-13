Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 ways WWE could open Raw this week- 13 August 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.43K   //    13 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST

Image result for wwe rollins and ziggler
So many possibilities.

It’s Monday again people, and for every wrestling fan out there you know what this means, yeah, it’s another episode of Raw. And while Raw has been unbearable to watch over the last few months, WWE could change their misfortunes into success, as this week’s episode of the flagship show has all the potential in the world to be an enormous success.

And the reason for the show’s potential success this week can be attributed to its nature of being a go-home show before WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, Summerslam. While Raw’s contribution to the Summerslam card has been extremely ordinary and repetitive, WWE’s final chance to sell fans on these storylines could make it feel more important.

And the best way to make the go-home episode of Raw feel extremely significant is to open it up with a bang, as the opening segment/match of any wrestling show sets the tone for the rest of the broadcast, and in the three-hour case of Raw, it needs to be a white-hot one.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Ember Moon in action


Image result for wwe ember moon
Ember Moon is a future Women's Champion.

While Ronda Rousey is basically running the women’s division on Raw at this point, Ember Moon is the future of women’s wrestling in the company, as the athletically gifted Moon has the charisma and the feel of an in-ring general at this young stage in her career.

While Moon was absent from in-ring competition last week on Raw, this week WWE can't miss an opportunity to give the former NXT Women’s Champion the spotlight, and what better way to do that than in the opening match of the night.

As WWE can have Moon showcase her amazing abilities against any one of the talented women on Raw. Moreover, as the Evolution pay-per-view is coming up on the horizon, WWE could utilize this opening segment to shine a light on the women’s division. 




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
4 Things We Will See On this week's RAW (August 6, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 6th August, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches you probably missed this week on Raw (August 6th)
RELATED STORY
5 surprising decisions WWE could make on Raw this week...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 6th August, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big segment announced for RAW this week
RELATED STORY
25 ways WWE could make Raw better in 2018
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Recap (6th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us