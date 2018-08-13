4 ways WWE could open Raw this week- 13 August 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.43K // 13 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

So many possibilities.

It’s Monday again people, and for every wrestling fan out there you know what this means, yeah, it’s another episode of Raw. And while Raw has been unbearable to watch over the last few months, WWE could change their misfortunes into success, as this week’s episode of the flagship show has all the potential in the world to be an enormous success.

And the reason for the show’s potential success this week can be attributed to its nature of being a go-home show before WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, Summerslam. While Raw’s contribution to the Summerslam card has been extremely ordinary and repetitive, WWE’s final chance to sell fans on these storylines could make it feel more important.

And the best way to make the go-home episode of Raw feel extremely significant is to open it up with a bang, as the opening segment/match of any wrestling show sets the tone for the rest of the broadcast, and in the three-hour case of Raw, it needs to be a white-hot one.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Ember Moon in action

Ember Moon is a future Women's Champion.

While Ronda Rousey is basically running the women’s division on Raw at this point, Ember Moon is the future of women’s wrestling in the company, as the athletically gifted Moon has the charisma and the feel of an in-ring general at this young stage in her career.

While Moon was absent from in-ring competition last week on Raw, this week WWE can't miss an opportunity to give the former NXT Women’s Champion the spotlight, and what better way to do that than in the opening match of the night.

As WWE can have Moon showcase her amazing abilities against any one of the talented women on Raw. Moreover, as the Evolution pay-per-view is coming up on the horizon, WWE could utilize this opening segment to shine a light on the women’s division.

1 / 4 NEXT