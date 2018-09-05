5 WWE Legends Who Should Join Chris Jericho On The Independent Scene

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho wrestled his first match in WWE since back in 1999, as he competed against Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12. Since then, he's become the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and he even showed up and attacked Kenny Omega at this past weekend's All In show.

With just a few appearances, Jericho, who many never believed would wrestle another match outside of WWE, has made a gigantic splash on the independent scene with just a few appearances, and if you ask me, things are only going to get bigger and better from here.

Just by leaving WWE and going on the indie scene, Jericho has completely reinvented himself yet again, as he pretty much has the freedom to do whatever he wants to do, instead of having to battle with the WWE creative team in order to get something done.

So, with all that in mind, here are a few WWE legends who could follow in Jericho's footsteps, and completely reinvent themselves on the independent scene.

#5 - Big Show

It's been quite a while since we've seen the Big Show wrestle for a different company than WWE, and even though he probably has no desire to ever leave the company, as he's probably nearing retirement, he could probably make a huge splash on the indie scene if he decided to go in that direction.

In fact, if Big Show were to go out on the independent scene, I'd like to see him reunite with Chris Jericho, and do their Jeri-Show thing outside of WWE. The two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions have fantastic chemistry with one another, so it'd be interesting to see what they could come up with when they don't have to deal with a creative team.

Also, I think Big Show could do very well for himself even if he didn't reunite with Jericho, as he could be sold as a special attraction who comes in and squashes guys a few times per year.

