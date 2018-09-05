Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Legends Who Should Join Chris Jericho On The Independent Scene

Aaron H
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.19K   //    05 Sep 2018, 11:40 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho wrestled his first match in WWE since back in 1999, as he competed against Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12. Since then, he's become the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and he even showed up and attacked Kenny Omega at this past weekend's All In show.

With just a few appearances, Jericho, who many never believed would wrestle another match outside of WWE, has made a gigantic splash on the independent scene with just a few appearances, and if you ask me, things are only going to get bigger and better from here.

Just by leaving WWE and going on the indie scene, Jericho has completely reinvented himself yet again, as he pretty much has the freedom to do whatever he wants to do, instead of having to battle with the WWE creative team in order to get something done.

So, with all that in mind, here are a few WWE legends who could follow in Jericho's footsteps, and completely reinvent themselves on the independent scene.

#5 - Big Show

<p>

It's been quite a while since we've seen the Big Show wrestle for a different company than WWE, and even though he probably has no desire to ever leave the company, as he's probably nearing retirement, he could probably make a huge splash on the indie scene if he decided to go in that direction.

In fact, if Big Show were to go out on the independent scene, I'd like to see him reunite with Chris Jericho, and do their Jeri-Show thing outside of WWE. The two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions have fantastic chemistry with one another, so it'd be interesting to see what they could come up with when they don't have to deal with a creative team.

Also, I think Big Show could do very well for himself even if he didn't reunite with Jericho, as he could be sold as a special attraction who comes in and squashes guys a few times per year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
CM Punk Randy Orton
Aaron H
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 2 - Chris...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Promos Of Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
SK's take on Chris Jericho being teased to make an...
RELATED STORY
4 recent times WWE attacked the independent scene
RELATED STORY
5 Indie legends who have never wrestled in the WWE
RELATED STORY
6 recent times WWE helped the independent scene 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho talks about possibly joining...
RELATED STORY
5 little known facts about Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Josh Mathews talks about the possibility of...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE should go all in with Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us