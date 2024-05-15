5 WWE stars who need to make imminent changes to their gimmicks in 2024

The current WWE regime has generally excelled in effectively utilizing most of the talents and giving them a unique standing on the roster. However, there are still certain gimmicks that has failed to resonate with fans or have grown stale over time, hindering the potential of the talent associated with them.

Following are a few superstars who could benefit from a gimmick change in 2024.

#5. Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci was part of Imperium, alongside Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, since being called up to the main roster in 2022. However, after a loss on WWE RAW, Ludwig Kaiser betrayed him, launching an attack on Giovanni under orders from Gunther, effectively expelling him from the group.

Following the draft, he found himself drafted to WWE SmackDown as a singles star. Having played a subdued character within Imperium, he now requires a gimmick change to ensure his talents are effectively utilized moving forward.

#4. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark began her main roster career with much promise after being called up from NXT last year. She swiftly aligned herself with Trish Stratus and engaged in a feud with Becky Lynch, showcasing her impressive in-ring ability.

However, since then, her momentum has waned and she hasn't been involved in any significant storylines since her match against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series last year. WWE might consider giving her a fresh direction to showcase more personality and let her connect better with the WWE Universe.

#3. The O.C.

The O.C. will be forever remembered as one of the most under-utilized groups in WWE history, considering the talent and potential within the faction.

Individually, Michin showcased immense promise in WWE NXT but has struggled to establish herself on the main roster. Meanwhile, The Good Brothers, consisting of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, bring a wealth of experience as one of the most seasoned tag teams in wrestling today. Yet they are rarely featured on the weekly shows.

With their leader AJ Styles departing the group, The O.C. is in dire need of a revamp to steer their careers back on track.

#2. Natalya

Natalya has been a constant presence in the WWE women's division for over 15 years now, maintaining her reputation as a reliable in-ring worker. However, in recent years, Natalya has struggled to find direction and has found herself in a state of limbo. Her recent tag team run with Tegan Nox received a lukewarm reception, indicating a need for change.

A heel turn could potentially breathe new life into Natalya's career. Embracing a more edgier attitude could allow WWE to utilize Natalya's experience to help elevate other women in the division, providing fresh storylines and opportunities for both Natalya and her opponents.

#1. Ricochet

Ricochet is arguably the best high flyer in WWE today, consistently delivering excellent matches and earning appreciation from the fans. Despite his talent, the former Intercontinental Champion has predominantly been relegated to the mid-card and has struggled to break into the main event scene.

To elevate Ricochet's trajectory, WWE might consider giving him a new gimmick that allows him to showcase more personality. This fresh direction could potentially propel him into the world title picture.

