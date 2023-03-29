5 WWE Superstars who might miss WrestleMania Hollywood

WrestleMania Hollywood is a few days away! As the biggest event in sports entertainment, WWE pulls out all the stops to assemble a stacked card with many dream matches.

As of now, the company has announced several matches for the two-night extravaganza. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is the scheduled main event for the Unified World Championships. Asuka will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

In a WrestleMania rematch, Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Rhea Ripley. After The Beast accepted Omos' challenge, Brock Lesnar will battle The Nigerian Giant in a colossal encounter at Mania.

John Cena will also return to open The Grandest Stage of Them All and wrestle for the US Championship against Austin Theory on Night One of the event. Emotions will run high as Rey Mysterio battles his son Dominik. Edge will settle the score with Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

Despite the company and superstars' greatest efforts, several WWE talents will be left off the Mania card this year. On that note, let's look at 5 stars who can miss The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Disclaimer: This list is not exhaustive and operates on the assumption that most of the competitors of The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will not wrestle on the show

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura will most likely miss The Show of Shows

Shinsuke Nakamura deserves better.

Before we delve deep, we must ask an important question. Where is Shinsuke Nakamura? The charismatic Japanese sensation that captivated crowds all over the globe has struggled with screen time lately and has completely faded out of the spotlight.

Nakamura was the number one contender for the WWE Championship five years ago. At WrestleMania 34, he faced AJ Styles in a colossal dream match. Unfortunately, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner lost and never again became a main-event-level superstar.

The King of Strong Style took a memorable trip to Japan to defeat The Great Muta on January 1. As for his WWE endeavors, Nakamura has become a non-factor. He hasn't competed yet this year. His most recent SmackDown appearance saw him battling Santos Escobar in a losing effort.

Fortunately, some media outlets are reporting that the former IC Champion is in line for a push following WrestleMania, which is a not-so-subtle indication that he will miss out on the spectacle.

#4 Former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin will miss WrestleMania

One has to feel for Baron Corbin. Following a mildly successful run as Happy Corbin, he jumped ship to RAW to broker an alliance with JBL. Corbin floundered as "The Modern Day Wrestling God," and the Hall of Famer abandoned him.

Corbin has been seen in a dejected state in the past month and has been treated like a meager personality. Often, he has jobbed for more important superstars like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Considering his situation, he will sit out of WrestleMania Hollywood.

Corbin is listed as a competitor in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Friday Night on SmackDown, a match he won in 2016. However, his chances of winning are very slim.

Considering he faced Drew McIntyre in a high-profile singles match last year, Corbin has lost considerable steam, momentum, and status in recent months.

#3 Damian Priest is the only member of Judgment Day with no spot on the WrestleMania card

Judgment Day is sure to have a busy weekend. Rhea Ripley, the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner, will look to rewrite history and become the SmackDown Women's Champion when she faces Charlotte Flair.

A year-long saga finally ends at the Show of Shows as Edge looks to settle the score with Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. After months of enduring his son's antics, Rey Mysterio will face his son at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Damian Priest has no scheduled match for the spectacle.

The Punisher of The Judgment Day will undoubtedly figure into any or all of his stablemates' encounters. Hence, booking him for The Show of Shows seems unnecessary because he will likely interfere.

#2 Bronson Reed

This one isn't a shocker, but WWE could have snuck him into the WrestleMania card. During Triple H's rehiring wave, Bronson Reed was brought back late last year.

Since then, the company has steadily built him as a heavyweight monster. The Australian Superstar has racked up decisive and quick victories over established stars like Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Elias.

His most noteworthy accomplishment was competing inside the Elimination Chamber for the US Title within two months of his main roster debut. Despite Reed's momentum and protection, he has not been involved in a full-fledged program that would warrant a spot at WrestleMania.

#1 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano's situation is quite similar to that of Bronson Reed. Gargano has received more TV time on The Road to WrestleMania, mainly serving as an extended storyteller in the Edge-Judgment Day saga. However, the lack of a solid creative direction has hindered his goal of wrestling at The Show of Shows.

Widely regarded as "Mr.Takeover," it is pretty underwhelming that he will sit out of Mania again. Gargano has been around for several years and has never competed in sports entertainment's greatest spectacle.

Although Edge and Balor will be locked inside HIAC, there is a possibility that The Rated-R Superstar could use Gargano's help at Mania to keep the other members of Judgment Day at bay.

