Women’s wrestling is at an all-time high in the WWE as the company finally looks to shed its image of being a male-dominated company. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch – The Four Horsewomen – as well as others like Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, have been making waves across the women’s division.

This wasn’t always the case, though, as the WWE had an infamous reputation for hiring female Superstars – called Divas back in those days – for the sole purpose of being eye candy on the screen and to manage male wrestlers.

There were, of course, exceptions to this rule such as Trish Stratus and Lita but they were few and far between. The landscape of wrestling was much different than today’s world, where women take part in Hell in a Cell matches and headline Pay Per Views.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 WWE women wrestlers who were hired for their looks:

#5 Kelly Kelly

It has been rumoured that Kelly Kelly will be making a return to the WWE

We start the list off with someone who has been rumoured to make a return to the company in 2017 – Kelly Kelly. The former WWE Diva was prominently part of the ECW brand back in the 2000s but it wasn’t for her less than stellar wrestling ability.

Coming from a background in modelling, cheerleading and gymnastics, Kelly gained recognition due to her “Kelly’s Expose”, which was basically a glorified strip show more than anything else. It was a combination of this and her genuinely likeable personality which got her over with the fans.

The WWE’s reaction to the favourable responses she received was to put her in the thick of the action for the WWE Diva’s Championship, which glaringly exposed the young woman’s lack of proper wrestling skills and she found herself at a woeful disadvantage.

She left the company back in 2012 and it will be interesting to see if her wrestling has improved in any way, shape, or form since her exit. In this glorious new era of women’s wrestling, it would not make sense to rehire Kelly Kelly unless she has dramatically improved.