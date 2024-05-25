6 early match predictions for WWE SummerSlam following SmackDown (May 24, 2024)

Despite SummerSlam 2024 being months away, fans are already speculating and eagerly anticipating the matches that could headline this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. For those unaware, this year SummerSlam is set to go live on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

However, after the latest developments on the go-home episode of SmackDown for King & Queen of the Ring 2024, let's delve into some early match card predictions for SummerSlam 2024.

#6. Logan Paul vs LA Knight for the United States Championship

Logan Paul is slated to clash against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King & Queen of the Ring 2024. However, the likelihood of the Maverick emerging victorious and dethroning Rhodes seems slim.

Additionally, WWE recently hinted at a potential showdown between the Megastar and the YouTube sensation with a random backstage face-off. With these seeds already planted, SummerSlam 2024 appears to be the ideal setting for their epic showdown.

Fans are already speculating that Knight will be the one to dethrone Logan for his US title, making SummerSlam the perfect stage for this anticipated title change.

#5. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley could clash at the Biggest Party of the Summer

Liv Morgan is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Becky Lynch and is set to clash with her for the Women's World Championship at King & Queen of the Ring 2024. With Morgan's growing momentum, many fans believe she will dethrone Lynch to become the new Women's Champion.

If this scenario unfolds, fans might witness a showdown between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024. The Eradicator is currently on hiatus from the company due to an injury caused by Morgan. So if Ripley recovers in time she will doubtless seek vengeance from Liv and could challenge her for the Women's World title to reclaim her throne.

This would set the stage for a highly anticipated match between Morgan and Ripley at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Bayley and Nia Jax could clash in a Women's Championship match

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax clashed against Bianca Belair in the semi-final of Queen of the Ring 2024, where the Irresistible Force secured the victory. With Jax advancing to the finals, she will now face Lyra Valkyria, with the winner earning a title shot at SummerSlam 2024.

Given Nia's dominance, she seems to have the upper hand over Valkyria and is likely to secure the title shot for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since Nia Jax is part of SmackDown, she will likely eventually challenge Bayley, who is currently serving as the WWE Women's Champion. A showdown between Nia Jax and Bayley will indeed be interesting to witness and could add significant excitement to the SummerSlam card.

#3. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk could finally take place

The tension between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been escalating with each passing day. Despite both being on a hiatus from in-ring competition due to injuries, they continue to engage in heated exchanges, whether in promo segments or on social media.

With SummerSlam still a few months away, there's a good chance that both will be medically cleared by then. If this happens, the WWE Universe will finally witness a showdown between the Scottish Warrior and the Best in the World at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. The Judgment Day might finally explode

Damian Priest is presently holding the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand. However, WWE has already dropped various hints suggesting that Finn Balor might turn on Priest to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship. The tension between them was visible at Backlash France, where the villainous faction aided the Archer of Infamy in defeating Jey Uso.

With all these potential indications, SummerSlam could be the perfect stage for their anticipated showdown. It's probable that a few weeks before SummerSlam, Balor could blindside Damian Priest and eventually challenge him for a Championship bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship could be part of SummerSlam 2024

Randy Orton is set to face Gunther in the finals of King of the Ring 2024, with the winner earning a title shot at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. Fans are divided on who they want to win, with some hoping for the Ring General to reign supreme, while others want the Viper to score the victory.

If the Legend Killer manages to defeat Gunther in the finals of the KOTR, Orton might likely challenge Cody Rhodes for an Undisputed Championship match.

Both Orton and Rhodes have a great history of friendship, dating back to their time together in Legacy. However, the Cleveland Browns Stadium might be the stage where fans finally witness a showdown between these two great friends.

