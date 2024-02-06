9-time WWE champion to quit the company on RAW tonight? Analyzing potential consequences of recent controversy

In what has already been a tumultuous year for WWE both in and out of the ring, last week saw fans whipped into a frenzy as it was seemingly confirmed that The Rock had taken away Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns.

Having made his return to the company in 2022 after helping to establish All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare made it clear that he was back to finish his family's story and capture the WWE title in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

With WWE seemingly having snubbed this almost 2-year-long storyline in favor of a returning Dwayne Johnson, Rhodes may look to bet on himself tonight on RAW and shock the wrestling world once again.

Despite already having disposed of Shinsuke Nakamura in recent weeks, Rhodes has been booked to face the Japanese star in a bull rope match on RAW tonight, much to the dismay and confusion of many fans.

With Rhodes still very much having a home in All Elite Wrestling should he desire to return, The American Nightmare may shock all in attendance tonight as he quits WWE in light of his unfair treatment.

Hall of Famer compares Cody Rhodes to an iconic WWE star

Having shown over the past two years that he can be the face of an entire company, Cody Rhodes has earned the respect of many legends.

One legend who is already a huge admirer of Rhodes is Diamond Dallas Page, who recently compared Cody to The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels while speaking to Senior Sportskeeda Wrestling Editor Bill Apter.

"To come back home, to have those matches that he [Cody Rhodes] had with Seth, and the last one with a torn pec. Seth Rollins, I gotta put him up there with Shawn Michaels. I mean, he's that good. And Cody and him just stole it. Every night, they stole it. And [for Cody Rhodes] to go through and win the Rumble last year, to me, that was like destiny, but sometimes that gets swept away, and there's a reason for that because it's gonna be even better the second time." [8:55 – 9:38]

While it does seem that Cody's story in World Wrestling Entertainment will not have its fairytale ending this April, he has certainly captured the hearts and minds of many professional wrestling fans across the globe.

