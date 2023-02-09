A couple is split, a faction divided - 5 WWE Superstars who could be drafted to SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania season is in full swing, but it appears that WWE has already begun making roster moves. This week it was confirmed that Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios had been moved over to Monday Night RAW, which leaves a gap on SmackDown to be filled by several unsuspecting superstars.

With the Tag Team Championships seemingly set to be split once again, the company is clearly building tag team talent on the red brand. But who could replace the departing stars on SmackDown?

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who could potentially make the move from RAW to SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania.

#5. The Miz

The Miz is currently part of a feud with the returning Rick Boogs on RAW. However, this is a program that is destined to fizzle out after a few weeks and could leave The A-Lister with nothing to do heading into WrestleMania.

A move over to SmackDown could be the perfect solution for The Miz, who could then pick up a feud with any other under-utilized WWE Superstar on the brand. He could then push for a match on the card at this year's showcase event.

#4. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley will likely defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and make the move over to SmackDown permanently as the champion. Ahead of the show, there are rumors that The Nightmare will make several more appearances on the blue brand in order to build up her match with The Queen.

Ripley has to wrestle Beth Phoenix and Edge next weekend at Elimination Chamber. But after the show, she could decide to focus solely on Charlotte Flair and leave The Judgment Day behind on RAW.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been making the move from RAW to SmackDown regularly to be part of a feud with The Bloodline. It appears that this rivalry could mostly play out on the blue brand moving forward, with Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania build-up taking place on the red brand.

Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to challenge The Usos to a championship match at WrestleMania. In order for this to happen, the two need to be on the same brand. Hence, moving Owens to SmackDown would be simpler than making Zayn switch over to RAW.

#2. Seth Rollins

After Elimination Chamber, if Seth Rollins is unsuccessful in his quest to become United States Champion, then he will possibly have nothing on RAW. Rollins appears to be pushing for a match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania, a feud that could easily take place on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes appear to be the main stars pushing their WrestleMania matches forward on RAW, meaning that Rollins' move over to SmackDown would allow him more TV time. This could also place him in more main event segments ahead of the biggest show of the year.

#1. Matt Riddle could return on WWE SmackDown

Much like Rick Boogs' case earlier this year, there is no rule suggesting that WWE Superstars should return to the brand that they initially left on. Riddle was beaten by The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa a few months ago, which forced him out of in-ring action.

It would be interesting to see if Riddle makes his return on SmackDown and sets up a WrestleMania match for himself against Solo Sikoa following Elimination Chamber.

Do you think many WWE RAW Superstars will make the move over to SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

