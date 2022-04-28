“I have a better idea” - Bayley teases potential return storyline

Bayley has teased a potential return storyline with NXT 2.0 star Alba Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action for nearly a year after tearing her ACL before her scheduled title match against Bianca Belair at last year's Money in the Bank. Many fans are eagerly awaiting her return to in-ring action.

She has been teasing a potential match with multiple stars on social media, with Alba Fyre being the latest on the list. On this week's episode of NXT, WWE aired a vignette for the Scottish star and shared a GIF of the segment on Twitter.

Bayley commented on the post by calling out the former NXT UK Women's Champion. Fyre responded by telling the Role Model to fight her. The 32-year-old said in response:

"I HAVE A BETTER IDEA."

Becky Lynch wanted to face Bayley at WrestleMania 38

Bayley didn't compete at The Show of Shows last year, although she was present at the event. Becky Lynch was still on a hiatus due to maternity leave.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Big Time Becks said she wanted to share the ring with the Role Model at WrestleMania 38, but nothing came to fruition.

"There was a bit of chatter. There was a bit of a pitch. I know that Bayley, who worked so hard that whole year and really just went into a different level with the character, had nothing. It was sad. She deserved a big moment. So me, being the generous soul that I am, was going to give her a big moment. But it never came to fruition."

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a program with Asuka, who recently made her return on Monday Night RAW. The Role Model will also make a comeback soon, and it'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her.

