Blockbuster Triple H announcement on SmackDown to shake the foundation of WWE? Analyzing chances of near-2 year return

Triple H is announced for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Game is expected to make a big announcement on the show. Fans could see something special on Friday night as a legend could make a return nearly two years after his final televised appearance.

Triple H has been leading the WWE creative team for some time, and many fans have been satisfied with his work. He hasn't been seen on-screen too often but has continued to play a huge role backstage.

It was recently reported that The Game has been handed majority control of creative decisions by Endeavor. The rumored decision could lead to some blockbuster announcements and returns in the coming months. Friday's episode of SmackDown could see The Game come out to a huge pop from fans before taking center stage to announce something massive.

Many believe it could be the introduction of Jade Cargill as a permanent member of the blue brand. Others think he could talk about the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. However, Triple H, alongside 15-time champion William Regal, could instead announce the return of WarGames for this year's Survivor Series.

The match type was introduced on the main roster at last year's premium live event and was a hit among fans.

Expand Tweet

On the go-home episode of SmackDown before Fastlane, WWE teased a massive tag team match. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day ganged up against John Cena and LA Knight before Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes appeared to stand in the babyfaces' corner.

Having the two sides go at each other could be the move going forward after Crown Jewel. Triple H could announce Survivor Series WarGames before the two sides prepare for the contest, and the babyfaces look for the final member for their side.

Fans could see the 15-time WWE champion return after nearly two years during Triple H's announcement on SmackDown

The WarGames match type was made famous among fans of the current era by NXT. The first match took place at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017, where The Undisputed ERA took on Sanity.

The company continued to deliver the TakeOver: WarGames match on the brand up until 2019. One of the best parts about the build-up to the event used to be former NXT general manager William Regal's announcements for the same.

The way Regal declared WarGames to book the match always sent chills down fans' spine. WWE could look to do the same this year to make the contest and the event more exciting.

William Regal was released from his WWE contract on 5 January 2022, ending his 22-year tenure with the company. He wasn't around for last year's Survivor Series WarGames.

He joined AEW but left the company after a short stay in December 2022. This allowed him to return to WWE in a different role than his original one.

Now that Regal is back in the Stamford-based promotion, Triple H could use his services to declare WarGames on Friday. It would be a fitting way to make the big announcement for Survivor Series.

Expand Tweet

The 15-time champion could even be announced as the Special General Manager for the premium live event by Triple H. That could allow him to make some big decisions to book intense matches.

Do you want to see William Regal return to announce WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE