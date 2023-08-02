Cody Rhodes and 2 other stars Vince McMahon brought back to WWE despite them leaving unhappy

Over the years, multiple performers like Cody Rhodes have left the WWE under poor circumstances. Several stars have then made surprise returns years down the line and been booked as true main-event stars.

With a stacked roster of superstars, it can be hard for even the most talented of wrestlers to make it top of the card and stay there for many years. Whether it be by release or leaving on their own accord, many top performers have left WWE on extremely sour notes.

Over the years however, WWE and Vince McMahon have shown that they are willing to put the past behind them and put the company first, with them placing the fans' desire to see a returning star ahead of any vendetta they may have towards the performer. Join us as we look back at various stars who left the company on poor terms, only for them to make their triumphant comeback years later.

#3. From undesirable to undeniable - Cody Rhodes

After working for World Wrestling Entertainment for more than a decade the son of the legendary Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes chose to bet on himself as he shockingly requested for his release in 2016. Many believe that the creative choice for Cody Rhodes to perform under the odd gimmick of Stardust was the nail in the coffin of his time in WWE.

Following his departure, Cody Rhodes, now performing under the nickname of The American Nightmare established himself as one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling scene. His popularity would grow so much that alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the creation of All Elite Wrestling would come to fruition in 2019, establishing an alternative wrestling product for fans.

Despite his high-ranking role in AEW, Cody Rhodes would shock the world in early 2022 as he left the company to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since making his return last year, the 38-year-old has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the game. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and then main evented WrestleMania 39 this past April.

#2. A B+ player becomes the biggest star - Daniel Bryan

Whilst the Washington native wrestled in WWE for over 12 years, many forget that he was released prior to him becoming the heart and soul of the wrestling world.

In 2010, Daniel Bryan and seven other upstart performers banned together to form the anti-establishment faction known as The Nexus. Comprised of the cast of the original game show version of NXT, the 8 stars debuted in shocking fashion as they hijacked the main event of RAW, attacking John Cena as well as company personnel.

One blemish from this otherwise iconic moment was when Daniel Bryan was seen aggressively choking the ring announcer Justin Roberts with his tie. With the company being a PG product, management released him the next day.

Despite this seemingly unjust termination, The American Dragon would not have to wait long to make his mark in the company as he re-signed with WWE just two months later, with him being the seventh member of John Cena's team at SummerSlam against The Nexus. From then on Bryan never looked back, with him rising through the ranks all the way to the top of the card.

Undoubtedly, Daniel's greatest moment in the company came at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 where he defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista all in the same night to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#1 The Ultimate WWE Hall of Famer

One name who famously left the company on bad terms more than once was The Ultimate Warrior. Despite being placed as one of the biggest stars in the early 1990s, the former WWE Champion was always seemingly tough to deal with backstage.

Warrior's first departure came in 1992 after Vince McMahon suspended him for using growth hormones to largen his physique, at the time the company was embroiled in a major steroid scandal. In 1996 after returning at WrestleMania 12, Warrior would yet again prove to be a problem for the boss, with him no-showing multiple house shows. At In Your House 9 in July that year, Warrior's contract was terminated by the company with immediate effect.

Despite him not appearing on company programming for almost 20 years, The Ultimate Warrior was placed as the marquee inductee for the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony. Now a changed man, Warrior reconciled with many of his former opponents as he looked to improve the unfortunate image he carved out for himself.

After making amends with the fans and his colleagues, Warrior sadly passed away just 4 days after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Today, the company continues to honor his legacy with The Warrior Award going to individuals associated with WWE who have exhibited tremendous bravery in the face of adversity.

