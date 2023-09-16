Cody Rhodes to continue 'his story' by reigniting 15-year old feud with former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibilities of major diversion

WWE could re-ignite a 15-year-old feud between Cody Rhodes and a former World Champion. The American Nightmare overcame Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and since then, he hasn't been part of a proper storyline.

Recently, former World Champion CM Punk's contract was terminated by AEW. He is now a free agent and was doing MMA commentary for CFFC 125. During the show, Punk made an interesting revelation.

The Straight Edge Superstar claimed he has nothing to do for the next two months. With the Survivor Series happening in Chicago in about two months, we could see the return we thought would never happen.

The perfect opponent for CM Punk on his return could be Cody Rhodes. The Voice of the Voiceless and The American Nightmare are two of the best wrestlers and biggest superstars the industry has to offer. Both of them have their own history (good and bad) with WWE and AEW.

Both superstars have never been in a feud with each other. The duo clashed in a few tag team matches in 2008. This first-time rivalry could kick off at Survivor Series if The former World Champion returns.

WWE has nothing but respect for CM Punk

CM Punk's problems with the WWE are the worst-kept secret of the industry. He parted ways with the company in 2014 due to constant disagreements over his direction with the creative team and top bosses.

Across many interviews over the years, Punk has never left a chance to talk down about his former employers. He has made his dislike for the company very evident. However, the feelings are not similar on the opposite side.

Recently, in an interview with Marc Raimondi, WWE president Nick Khan was asked about Punk. Khan claimed he has only respect for the former World Champion.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best."

Vince McMahon is the biggest promoter of the saying 'never say never'. We hope both parties let bygones be bygones and Punk returns to the company for one last run.

