Cody Rhodes to get his much-awaited rematch against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel instead of WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes might have failed to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, but he finally won gold in the company at Fastlane. The American Nightmare teamed up with Jey Uso to beat the Judgment Day for the tag team championships. But does that mean he is out of the Universal title picture? Certainly not!

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE on SmackDown this week. He has been absent since the SmackDown after SummerSlam when Jey Uso attacked him. It is reported that he will be defending the Universal title at WWE's next PLE Crown Jewel. There were rumors that his opponent would be John Cena, but those have been shot down.

With Cody Rhodes winning the tag team championship, he can now appear on both RAW and SmackDown. This could be a sign that Rhodes will finally resume his feud with The Tribal Chief on SmackDown this week leading up to Crown Jewel. While John Cena would have been a great option in terms of star power, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that there are no plans for John Cena vs Roman Reigns.

''Cena also at this point scheduled for Crown Jewel, it was confirmed to us that Reigns vs. Cena is not the match planned for the show,'' said Meltzer.

Could Cody Rhodes finally finish his story at Crown Jewel?

The Bloodline saga is about to heat up as both Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will appear on SmackDown regularly as the tag team champions. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa recently lost to LA Knight and John Cena at Fastlane, which will also be addressed on the blue brand.

Rhodes has continued to be the biggest babyface in the company, and given its history, WWE likes to treat Crown Jewel as one of the biggest shows of the year. While there are options, such as LA Knight and AJ Styles, to face Reigns, Rhodes will be a much bigger name for the showdown. While there was speculation that the two could face at WrestleMania next year, Reigns facing The Rock is allegedly WWE's priority as of now.