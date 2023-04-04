Contract status, current role - 4 signs that Brock Lesnar could be set to retire from WWE

Brock Lesnar is easily one of the most recognizable names in WWE. But over the past few months, the former world champion has been surrounded by retirement speculation.

Lesnar opened WrestleMania again this year and was part of an interesting angle on WWE RAW last night. This has led many fans to wonder if The Beast is "finishing up" with the company after all.

The following list looks at just four signs that Brock Lesnar is set to retire from WWE.

#4 Pushing toward his final WWE match

Ritam Rakshit @Ritamrakshit516 Gunther v Brock Lesnar needs to be Brock's retirement match, imo. One of the few dream matches left Gunther v Brock Lesnar needs to be Brock's retirement match, imo. One of the few dream matches left https://t.co/lppwMAl7L5

Brock Lesnar had a showdown with Gunther in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, and since then, there have been rumors about the two stars locking horns in the future.

There are a few theories surrounding Gunther and Brock Lesnar at the moment, with many fans thinking that the Austrian star could be the man to finally retire The Beast.

Gunther remains unpinned on the main roster, and Lesnar's current run could lead him to a match against The Ring General, which could be a worthy retirement storyline.

#3 Current contract status

There has been some speculation surrounding Lesnar's current WWE status, with several news outlets noting that his current deal is set to expire. However, he could now be looking to sign a short-term contract to last until WrestleMania 40.

The Beast ended The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 nearly a decade ago. Hence, it would be fitting if his career ends in less than a year at The Show of Shows against a credible opponent like Gunther.

#2 Lesnar appears to be checking things off his bucket list

The former WWE Champion has been in the wrestling business for more than two decades; in that time, he has been one of the company's biggest stars. In recent months, Lesnar has ended his feud with Roman Reigns, faced Omos at WrestleMania after reportedly rejecting a pitch to face Bray Wyatt, and last night, he turned heel.

Lesnar looked as though he was going to wrestle a tag team match on RAW before he betrayed Cody. It's unclear why he has targeted Rhodes following the latter's WrestleMania loss, but it could be his biggest storyline in almost a year.

#1 Brock Lesnar is no longer seen as the biggest star in the company

Brock Lesnar was once seen as a box office attraction, but it's clear that he is no longer at the same level in the company as he once was. Lesnar opened WrestleMania 39 Night Two in a match that initially received a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are at the helm of WWE, and since Lesnar is no longer allowed to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it's clear that he won't touch that level again. With all the rumors that Lesnar is looking to finish up with WWE next year, he's likely to move down the card ahead of his departure.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is about to retire from WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

