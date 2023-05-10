Current champion's wife could return to WWE to form a new power couple on RAW

WWE has a distinct lack of power couples at the moment since the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are working on their own storylines. Meanwhile, some other pairs are not being pushed into prominent positions.

Gunther was moved to the RAW brand as part of the recent WWE Draft and is yet to appear since he has been enjoying his honeymoon. The Intercontinental Champion married former superstar Jinny recently after she retired from the business.

Jinny was one of the most promising prospects in NXT UK and someone who could have easily slotted into the Maxxine Dupri role if allowed. Instead, she opted to walk away from the business. However, there could now be room for her to make her return and humanize Gunther on the red brand.

Since their arrival on the main roster last year, Gunther and Imperium have dominated the company. But in his absence, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have lost to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and punishment could be coming their way.

Could WWE's biggest prospect Gunther leave Imperium to partner with his own wife?

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has been able to carve out his own path and find a way past all his challengers on the blue brand. But his stablemates are on a losing streak, and The Ring General may not want any part of it.

Jinny knows what it's like to be a winner and will be aware of Gunther's demands. This is why she could be a fantastic manager for him to call upon when he returns to RAW.

WWE traditionally used to have several pairs in storylines, but it appears that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the only real power couple in the company at the moment. Hence, it would be worthwhile for The Ring General to bring his wife with him.

Do you think Gunther will leave Imperium?

