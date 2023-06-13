This week's episode of WWE RAW was stacked with some buildup to Money in the Bank, and a particular match was finally made official, with Rhea Ripley being the one to announce the decision.

The show kicked off with Ripley before Cody Rhodes made his way out to the ring. The match between The American Nightmare and Dominik Mysterio was finally added to the Money in the Bank card.

Interstingly, Cody Rhodes laid down the challenge, and in a surprising move, Mysterio's partner accepted it on his behalf.

Traditionally, when this kind of thing happens for tag teams and results in a loss. relationships take a beating. Could this be what WWE has in mind for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio?

Will Dominik Mysterio defeat Cody Rhodes with the help of Rhea Ripley at WWE Money in the Bank?

Rhea Ripley is going from strength to strength in WWE since WrestleMania and is now considered to be one of the biggest stars on RAW. Judgment Day has started to show some cracks in recent weeks, and it could be argued that, at the moment, Dominik is along for the ride with his on-screen girlfriend.

With Brock Lesnar waiting in the wings for his final match with Cody Rhodes, it's likely that he could be there to help Mysterio pick up the win at Money in the Bank. If things go south, it could cause some tension between the company's hottest couple.

Mysterio has become the star that he is because of Ripley, and if he is ever going to get revenge on his father, he needs her by his side. The question is whether or not she actually needs him.

Do you think the union between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is doomed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes