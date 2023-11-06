Dominik Mysterio to get revenge on former champion? - 4 possible finishes for the IC Title #1 contender's match on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight. The big show will take place live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. According to WrestleTix, over 7,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Not much has been announced for the latest show from the red brand. The program will be the first television show following the Crown Jewel 2023 event that aired this past Saturday. Naturally, there will be plenty of fallout from that, plus build towards Survivor Series WarGames later this month.

One big-time bout announced for tonight is a Fatal 4-Way Match. Ricochet, Ivar, Bronson Reed, and The Miz will all battle it out. Whichever star wins the contest will then earn the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

This article will take a look at various ways the bout could potentially end. This includes interference from The Ring General, Dominik Mysterio making his presence known, and beyond. How might the bout conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for the Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW.

#4. Bronson Reed could dominate the competition

Bronson Reed

WWE has a solid amount of powerhouse athletes. The likes of Omos, Braun Strowman, Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre are all imposing men. Few have the physical appearance and athleticism of Bronson Reed, however.

The agile Australian star was recently in action against The Ring General. Reed won a number one contender's bout and challenged for the Intercontinental Championship. He ultimately lost, but the match was very even.

Bronson wants another title opportunity and could earn one on WWE RAW. If he hits the Tsunami on any one or multiple opponents, that should spell the end for them. From there, he has another chance to win his first main roster title.

#3. Gunther could cost The Miz a win

Expand Tweet

Gunther has been a dominant champion since winning the Intercontinental Championship. The man he won the title from, Ricochet, is in this upcoming Fatal 4-Way. Additionally, he recently defeated Bronson Reed in an epic WWE RAW bout.

Ricochet and Reed aren't the only WWE Superstars in the bout that The Ring General has had issues with. He and The Miz recently had a war of words that led to The A-Lister getting beaten down by Imperium.

The Austrian likely finds The Miz both annoying and disrespectful. As a result, he or his Imperium stablemates may show up and cost The Miz the win, believing that he isn't a worthy challenger given his fondness for sports entertainment-style pro wrestling. A massive chop could be enough to take The A-Lister out.

#2. Ivar could continue his WWE push by winning via pinfall

Expand Tweet

The Viking Raiders are a dominant tag team in WWE. Erik and Ivar collectively captured the NXT Tag Team Titles back when they were known as The War Raiders. They went on to win the RAW Tag Team Titles too.

Unfortunately, Erik is currently out of action. The powerhouse had to undergo a very serious surgery. This has left Ivar on his own, but the imposing star has taken off as a singles competitor, blowing away the WWE Universe's expectations.

Ivar has received a singles push in recent months, and that could continue on RAW. He could hit a massive Moonsault on an unsuspecting victim to pick up the win. From there, he could go on to challenge Gunther in what could be a fantastic fight.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could cost Ricochet the victory

Dominik Mysterio

The Miz isn't the only WWE star heading into the Intercontinental Championship number one contender bout with an established feud. Ricochet has recently been having issues with a different champion, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The issues began when Dirty Dom befriended Ricochet's rival, Logan Paul, and the pair began making Ricochet's girlfriend, Samantha Irvin, uncomfortable. Ricochet attacked the cocky Dominik, and the two even recently had a bout that went poorly for the Human Highlight Reel, thanks to dirty tactics.

Ricochet made it clear that his issues with Dirty Dom aren't yet over. If Mysterio wants to strike first, he could show up and cost Ricochet the match. He could either cause Ricochet to chase him away and thus miss a finish or lay him out for somebody to pick up a quick pin.

