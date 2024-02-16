Dominik Mysterio's potential new tag team partner to help him qualify on WWE SmackDown tonight? Possibility explored

Fans could witness Dominik Mysterio form a new alliance tonight on WWE SmackDown. No, The Judgment Day is not adding any new members to the group. However, this alliance could be a short-lived one that could benefit both parties.

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio will face Kevin Owens in a qualifying match for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. Owens is a seasoned professional, and defeating the former Universal Champion by himself will be difficult for Dirty Dom.

This is where fans could witness the unholy alliance of Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul. The Maverick has had his issues with The Prizefighter, especially since the build-up to their action-packed match at the 2024 Royal Rumble began.

The current United States Champion could help Mysterio defeat Owens to get one up on his rival. Another reason why Logan could provide assistance to Dominik is to eliminate strong competition in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, assuming the Maverick defeats The Miz in their qualifying match on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Logan Paul wants to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio has made a lot of haters since turning against his father, Rey Mysterio, he surprisingly has managed to make some admirers as well. One of them is Logan Paul.

While speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul claimed he was a big fan of Mysterio's work. The Maverick claimed that he and Dirty Dom could be the two most hated WWE Superstars of all time if they joined forces.

“Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," Logan Paul said.

Both superstars will be in attendance for their respective qualifying matches on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While they may not immediately pair up together, this week's episode of the blue brand could potentially see the formation of a new friendship in the Stamford-based promotion.

