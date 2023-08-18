Former tag team champions to ruin Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits' association? Exploring potential rivalry 

Bobby Lashley is currently working to establish his dominance in the company alongside the Street Profits on WWE SmackDown. This new association has been a focus since Lashley's return. However, there's a possibility that the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, could disrupt this new alliance of the All Mighty.

Hints of potential future tensions have already emerged. During a segment, Kofi Kingston mocked The Street Profits, suggesting that they act as if they are Cedric and Shelton. This could stem from the fact that Lashley didn't include Alexander and Benjamin in his new faction, despite the trio all being former members of the Hurt Business stable.

Bobby Lashley is a former member of The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin might emphasize their contributions to Lashley's success in the company during the Pandemic era. The Hurt Business played a significant role during that time, which could be highlighted as part of their argument.

Moreover, If Cedric and Shelton interfere in Lashley's affairs, it could add depth and drama to the storyline for the new faction. This interference could also provide direction for the booking of the former Hurt Business members, who have not been utilized well since the original stable's dissolution.

This potential storyline twist could rejuvenate their presence in the WWE narrative and create a compelling storyline for fans.

When Bobby Lashley last wrestled in WWE

Since Bobby Lashley's return to the Blue brand on July 14, 2023, he hasn't yet competed in a match on WWE television. His last televised match was on May 12, 2023, where he faced AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament and suffered a loss.

Despite this, Lashley has been active at a few house shows, notably defeating Baron Corbin at WWE Sunday Stunner on June 25, 2023. However, his in-ring presence on television has been awaited since his comeback.

With the alliance between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, it's probable that the company will strategically book him against opposing factions or tag teams. This collaboration might also position Lashley and The Street Profits as a substitute for The Bloodline in their absence.

The upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023, is on the horizon, though the official match card has yet to be announced. Fans are eager to see what WWE has planned, and whether Bobby Lashley and his newfound alliance will finally step into the ring at this event remains to be seen.