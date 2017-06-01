From the WWE Rumor Mill: AMA-style show heading for WWE Network?

This WWE Network show could cause some tension.

Jeff Hardy might do an AMA on the WWE Network

What’s the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, a new ‘Ask Me Anything’ type show is apparently set to be coming to the WWE Network. This would be the latest in a string of interview based segments being broadcast on the Network, with the Stone Cold Podcast and JBL’s old Legends show being two of many examples.

In case you didn’t know...

The AMA was brought into the limelight by the popular website Reddit, with celebrities from all corners of the world taking part in their own personal AMAs over the last few years. They tend to be quite amusing for the most part, and the celebrities are much more honest and hands on than they usually are, with the whole event usually providing some funny questions and answers.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that the proposed show is indeed coming to the WWE Network, with the first planned guest being Jeff Hardy. He is perhaps one of the most interesting Superstars you could choose for something like this, and if it turns out to be no holds barred, then we could be in for an uncomfortable yet entertaining session given Jeff’s many issues in the past.

What’s next?

We’ll wait and see whether or not this gets the greenlight (WrestleMania pun not intended), but if it does, then you can expect WWE to promote the hell out of it over the next few weeks and months. In terms of a format, there’s been no word on how it will be set out, and no presenter has been confirmed.

Author’s take

This sounds like a risky move on WWE’s part, with the show already drawing comparisons to the infamous Byte that used to be broadcast on WWE.com. If they ensure that no questions are off the table and have it be a call in style show, there’s no limit to how out of hand this could get.

