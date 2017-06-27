From The WWE Rumor Mill: Sasha Banks To Appear In Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

The Boss teases an appearance in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue for 2018.

Sasha Banks and her cousin, Snoop Dogg

What's the story?

Sasha Banks shared an interesting Tweet sayin that she had just met the “editor” followed by “let's do it”, possibly reffering to her being featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue for 2018. This would be a big landmark in The Boss' career coupled with he fact that she has also been recently nomitated for Fox's Teen Choice Awards in the Choice Female Athlete category.

In case you didn't know

Sasha Banks is one of the most important figures in the WWE Women's Division at the moment and an integral part of the Women's Revolution. Sasha and her former stable “The Four Horsewomen” comprised of Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch and her proved that the women of WWE are more than just pretty faces after took the wrestling world by storm during her run at NXT.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Bank tweeted the following after a fan shared his choices for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue which is known for boosting the careers of many female athletes in recent years:

Yes queen! I just met the editor let's do it! https://t.co/vbixT3iv8M — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 26, 2017

The tweet, in all probability, was meant to tease her appearance in the issue or maybe even the cover. Sasha has also been nominated for the Teen Choice Awards this year which means a lot of people outside the world of wrestling are taking notice of The Boss.

What’s next?

Sasha Banks’ career is definitely skyrocketing at the moment and at this rate, she’ll be following the footsteps of The Rock or more recently, Batista, and find herself starring in a big budget blockbuster. WWE seems like just the beginning for The Boss who happens to be the cousin of famous rapper Snoop Dogg.

Author’s take

Sasha Banks is definitely one of the very best that WWE has to offer and she definitely deserves the recognition.