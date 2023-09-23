Major swerve on WWE RAW may cause Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to break up

This week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio will take on Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship, and it could be in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion has not been seen since she was attacked by Nia Jax almost two weeks ago, and last week on RAW, Dominik blamed Rhea Ripley for her absence after losing to Cody Rhodes.

Ripley's availability status for RAW is unclear, but if she fails to mark her presence again and Dirty Dom loses his championship, it could cause a rift between the on-screen couple since it appears that the other members of The Judgment Day get along with Ripley more as compared to Dominik.

Rhea Ripley is absent selling injuries following the attack from Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's absence is purely a part of the storyline, but it is unclear if she will make her return before Fastlane 2023, which is due in two weeks' time. The Women's World Champion is expected to defend her title against Nia Jax as part of the show, so it would definitely make sense for her to be a part of RAW this week.

Mysterio was set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy, but since Ali was released from WWE this past week, Dominik losing the championship to Dragon Lee appears to be the most appropriate outcome for RAW.

Moreover, this scenario would allow Mysterio to have a rematch against Lee at NXT No Mercy and hopefully reclaim his championship. Dominik Mysterio is expected to compete in his championship exploits over the next few weeks, but tensions could surge with his on-screen partner, if Ripley remains absent and he loses his title this week.

