Male WWE legend needs to return for the first time in 10 months to wrestle Charlotte Flair  

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania and has since gone on hiatus from WWE once again.

The former Champion took a lengthy hiatus from WWE around the same time last year after dropping her title to Ronda Rousey. It's clear that Flair doesn't have the challengers that she deserves in the Women's Division, and with Rhea Ripley kicking through glass ceilings when it comes to wrestling men, there is now a call for Charlotte Flair to also be allowed to wrestle her male counterparts.

One man who has never had an issue wrestling women is Randy Orton, who currently holds a pinfall loss to Alexa Bliss.

The Viper was last seen back in May 2022 when he was beaten down by The Bloodline and has since been sidelined with a back injury. There were rumors that Orton could make his return as part of WrestleMania weekend, but these didn't come to fruition.

Instead, it appears that Orton's hiatus could go on a little longer and could coincide with Charlotte Flair making her WWE return in a few months' time.

Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are children of WWE Superstars

Orton and Flair grew up with the business and are aware that they represent their families and their own bloodline every time they step into the ring.

Orton is already a 14-time world champion, similar to Charlotte, so it would make sense to allow her to test her mettle against someone who is seen as a safe pair of hands in the ring.

There was talk earlier this year of Orton being forced to retire, but hopefully, that isn't the case, and he is able to make his return, get revenge on The Bloodline and maybe help Charlotte Flair make more history.

Do you think women should be allowed to wrestle men? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

