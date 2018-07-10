WWE News: Braun Strowman set for a trip to India later this month

Soumik Datta

Braun Strowman is coming to India

What’s the story?

As confirmed by the man himself on social media, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is all set for a trip to India later this month.

In case you didn’t know…

‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman is arguably one of the hottest WWE Superstars from the present day WWE roster and since making his initial debut for the company in 2015 as part of The Wyatt Family, Strowman has elevated his himself from being an unstoppable monster to a rather heroic and popular character among the WWE Universe.

In recent months, Braun Strowman also won the inaugural WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and prior to that, at WrestleMania 34, Strowman alongside a 10-year-old boy named Nicholas became the Raw Tag Team Champions when they defeated the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro—The Bar—in order to win capture the tag team titles in the first place.

Also, at the recent Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Rosemont, Illinois, Strowman outlasted seven and won his first ever Money in the Bank ladder match, as he now holds an opportunity to cash-in on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at any given time or place.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, WWE India’s official Instagram account confirmed on the social media that ‘Mr. Monster in the Bank’ Braun Strowman will be making a trip to India later this month and is all set to address the WWE Universe in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Additionally, Strowman himself also had a short message for the WWE Universe in India, as he stated that a Monster is now all set to step into the land of Gods.

Check out Braun Strowman’s message below:

What’s next?

As confirmed by General Manager Kurt Angle on Raw this week, Braun Strowman will battle former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match at this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

