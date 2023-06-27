New Rhea Ripley romance to hand Dominik Mysterio huge loss? 17-time champion could prove pivotal

This week on RAW, WWE seemingly planted some seeds for a new romance involving Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa.

Dominik Mysterio took on Tozawa in a one-on-one match on the red show. There was a moment during the bout when the Japanese sensation had Rhea Ripley's attention, which cost him the win. The Eradicator and Tozawa, of course, have history since she has already wrestled a match against him and won. This is something the 17-time champion clearly remembers.

The question here is, why was Tozawa chosen to face Dominik? It was a random match ahead of Money in the Bank that didn't need to happen. Anyone could have been the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's opponent, so why choose someone who has a history with Rhea Ripley?

Ripley and Tozawa's recent interaction could start a new romance between the two, ultimately costing Dominik Mysterio a huge match this weekend.

The best plan here could be for Akira Tozawa to come out and distract Rhea Ripley in a way that distracts Dominik. Since the 26-year-old relies on Ripley for the most part during his matches, an interference by Tozawa could cost the former a win and cause a crack in the relationship of WWE's hottest couple.

Will Rhea Ripley cost Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank?

Rhea Ripley has been the key to Dominik's success on RAW over the past few weeks, and without her, it's clear that he would be floundering at the bottom of the roster.

Since WrestleMania 39, Ripley has been of very little use to the women's division and isn't even defending her championship at Money in the Bank. The Eradicator has been criticized in recent weeks and would benefit from focusing on the women's division and her own title.

Money in the Bank could be the turning point for Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen alliance.

Do you think Ripley will cost Dominik his match at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes