A current superstar has reacted to rumors of Vince McMahon selling WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

The rumor of Vince McMahon selling WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has garnered a reaction from a current NXT superstar, Edris Enofe.

The past two days have been quite a wild ride for the WWE Universe. Vince McMahon made his return as the Executive Chairman and Stephanie submitted her resignation as co-CEO.

In another massive surprise, rumors began making the rounds on Twitter, stating that McMahon had sold WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. As per recent reports from trusted sources, WWE hasn't been sold to Saudi Arabia's PIF.

A current WWE Superstar has reacted to the now-squashed rumor via his official Twitter handle. Edris Enofe of WWE NXT recently changed his profile picture on Twitter to react to rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia's PIF. Check out his profile HERE.

Here's the picture in question (originally turned upside down):

Edris Enofe's profile picture on Twitter

Vince McMahon hasn't sold WWE to Saudi Arabia's PIF as per a prominent journalist

As per Ariel Helwani, the rumors of Saudi Arabia's PIF buying WWE are untrue as of this moment. Here's what Helwani said:

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing."

You can check out the tweet below:

Rumors of Vince McMahon selling the global media conglomerate to Saudi Arabia's PIF took the wrestling world by storm yesterday. The overall reaction to the rumored sale was negative, with fans dreading WWE's future. Fans breathed a sigh of relief after coming across Helwani's report. Helwani is deemed by many as one of the most trusted sources in the wrestling business.

What would be your reaction if McMahon ends up selling WWE to Saudi Arabia?

