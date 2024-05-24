AJ Styles' weak booking comes under question; wrestling veteran feels WWE has plans for him

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about AJ Styles' booking in the company. The star recently bowed out in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament, losing to Randy Orton on SmackDown.

Styles has not had the best time since making his comeback from injury. He picked up a few major losses this year. The Phenomenal One lost a Fatal Four Way match at the Royal Rumble that also featured Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. At WrestleMania XL, he came up short against long-time rival LA Knight. AJ's losing streak continued at Backlash where he lost to Cody Rhodes in an instant classic.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast the wrestling veteran spoke about Styles' recent losses. Cornette questioned whether WWE was planning another creative direction for the Grand Slam Champion. He felt the creative got him out of the King of the Ring tournament early so that he could be inserted into another high-profile feud soon.

"AJ has promised he wants to get even, get back in the King of the Ring and win that to get back at Cody because that was bullsh*t what happened. Something else is gonna go on with AJ Styles apparently because you would think he was too big of a name to get knocked out in the first qualifying round on a free TV match, coming off losing on the pay-per-view. Something's gonna go on with him and they got him out of this to do that maybe." [From 0:14 - 0:47]

Jim Cornette was impressed by AJ Styles' physique

During the same discussion, Cornette mentioned that AJ Styles is in the best physical shape of his life since he returned to WWE. He even compared the star to Lex Luger.

"AJ looks like Lex Luger these days. He's fu*king immense, physically. AJ got heat on Orton's leg and Orton did a great job selling it. It was a high-quality TV Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles match but it didn't do anything to change the course of the wrestling business history." [From 1:04 - 1:27]

Expand Tweet

Cornette claimed that both Randy Orton and Styles put on a great first-round match but it would not have much of an impact as time passed.

It will be interesting to see what new feud lies ahead for The Phenomenal One in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.