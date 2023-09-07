"Are you still gonna be a pain in my a**?" - Details of WWE legend Terry Funk's last conversation with veteran (Exclusive)

Senior journalist Bill Apter recently recalled his last phone conversation with WWE legend Terry Funk, a few months before his passing in late August.

Funk passed away on August 23, after dealing with several health complications for the last few years. As expected, the news led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and athletes sharing their tributes to the wrestling legend.

WWE also paid homage to Terry Funk on SmacKDown, with Cody Rhodes dedicating a promo to him, followed by a "Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team match." On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled dialing up Funk five months before his passing.

The veteran journalist revealed that though he and Terry Funk discussed the possibility of an interview, things never materialized sadly.

"I talked to Terry about five months ago. I called him, and he went right into and said, 'Bill Apter, what do you want? Are you still gonna be a pain in my a**?' Even though his mind was going, he still had a little bit of spunk. I asked if he wanted to do an interview just to tell fans how he was doing. He was to call me in a week or two. We never got to do it," said Bill Apter. [11:35 - 12:02]

Former WWE star EC3 on Terry Funk's greatest legacy

A few days back on The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 remembered Funk and explained that the WWE legend's greatest legacy was his selling abilities. The NWA Heavyweight Champion further added that performers like him, Jon Moxley, and the late Bray Wyatt were influenced by how Terry Funk sold in the middle of the ring.

"Terry Funk's greatest legacy was the unique way he sold. Like anybody who's a little crooked in the brain. Bray, myself, or Moxley, you see how they would take intricacies of how he would sell things and use them in these modern times," added EC3.

Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his immeasurable contributions to the wrestling business back in 2009.

