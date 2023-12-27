Backstage footage of CM Punk moments before WWE MSG match surfaces online

Backstage footage of CM Punk as he got ready for his first match since his return at WWE MSG has now surfaced online.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk finally made his much-anticipated return to WWE. Since his return to the company, Punk has cut a few promos across the three brands, and then signed with RAW. He had made his intentions rather clear that he plans on maineventing WrestleMania.

However, Punk is yet to step inside the ring for a match since his return. But all that is set to change tonight as Punk gears up to take on Dominik Mysterio in his first match since his return.

Ahead of this important clash, backstage footage of Punk before his match emerged which showed The Straight Edge Superstar taping himself up getting ready for his match.

Given that this is his first match in almost ten years in WWE, it will have many fans excited to see The Straight Edge Superstar in action. It remains to be seen how the match will go for Punk as he will probably have to contend with Judgment Day during his match against Dominik Mysterio.

