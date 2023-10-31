Becky Lynch, Mercedes Moné, and others congratulate 43-year-old WWE star

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have sent heartfelt messages to a SmackDown star following the birth of his baby.

Karl Anderson just welcomed his fifth baby boy into this world. His wife shared the photo of their newborn child on her official Instagram handle. The lovely couple already have four boys together and were ecstatic to share the big news with fans.

Many wrestlers took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the happy couple on the birth of their fifth baby boy. Check out some of the comments below:

Superstars sent congratulatory messages to Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson's comments about WWE mere days before he made his return

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10, 2022, episode of RAW. Shortly before the surprise return, Anderson had a chat with Sports Illustrated and was asked about a possible comeback.

The Machine Gun hinted at a return with his "never say never" comment and added that he and Gallows had an unfinished story with AJ Styles and Finn Balor:

“Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed-upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story with AJ Styles or even Finn [Balor]. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.” [H/T SI]

Anderson's last match was a losing effort against Jimmy Uso on the September 29, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He seems quite content with his standing in WWE at the moment.

Sportskeeda sends its best wishes and heartiest congratulations to Anderson's family.

