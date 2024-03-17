Bizarre incident on SmackDown; fan asks Cody Rhodes for Rhea Ripley's chewed gum

A fan has shared an insane story from the latest edition of SmackDown, involving Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare is one of the most popular acts on WWE TV at the moment. She boasts an incredibly dedicated fanbase on her social media handles.

A fan has shared a bizarre story from this past week's SmackDown. As per the fan, Rhea Ripley spat her gum out, and it landed in the ring. The fan in question then asked Cody Rhodes if they could have the chewed piece of gum, and The American Nightmare made it happen.

"I'm gonna be judged hard for this but oh well 🤣. Last night @RheaRipley_WWE spat her gum out & it landed in the ring. Then later on @CodyRhodes was making his way around ringside for pics/autographs. I asked him if I could have Rhea's gum & yep... 🤣🤣🤣 (No I did not chew it)."

The fan, in another tweet, revealed that Cody was 'perplexed' when they asked him for Ripley's gum.

Rhea Ripley is looking to complete an entire year as the champion

At WrestleMania 39, The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE later renamed and rebranded the title to the Women's World Championship. Over the past 11 months, Ripley has successfully retained her belt against some of WWE's top female stars.

There hasn't been a more dominant woman than Ripley on the WWE roster over the past year or so. The Australian star is now looking to put down Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL and keep the belt on her shoulder when all's said and done at The Show of Shows.

On the other hand, Lynch hasn't held a belt for quite some time now and would love to defeat Mami for the championship.

