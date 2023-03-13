"Buckle up for a long night my guy" - Popular WWE star warns Cody Rhodes ahead of RAW amid feud with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has been warned by a top WWE star amid his current feud with Roman Reigns.

Rhodes, who is the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, will find himself in the ring with LA Knight on tonight's episode of RAW.

The two WWE stars engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter. This led to Knight seemingly accepting Rhodes' challenge and also sending out a warning to him.

"Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these “top guys” feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy" wrote Knight.

Check out LA Knight's tweet and response to Rhodes:

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the potential WWE return of Matt Cardona

Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona are good friends in real life. During a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, The American Nightmare discussed the possibility of the former WWE star returning to the company.

Rhodes mentioned how proud he was of Cardona and his success. He further spoke about his run on the independent circuit. Rhodes said:

"I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been but he’s really pissed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment."

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? twitter.com/reallaknight/s… LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw twitter.com/reallaknight/s…

Cardona has previously shared the screen with Cody Rhodes on AEW. However, it remains to be seen if the two will reunite in WWE.

