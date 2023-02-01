Charlotte Flair reveals her original plans of returning to WWE after her hiatus

Charlotte Flair recently returned to the company and has already become the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, The Queen has revealed that she initially had different plans for her comeback.

Flair has been at the top of the women's division in WWE for nearly a decade. After moving to the main roster, The Queen defeated several notable names and won 14 women's championships.

Last December, Flair made a shocking return to the company and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey on her first night back. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, The Queen noted that she originally wanted to return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

"I really wanted to come back at Survivor Series but I had just finished getting my last stitches out. So, I think it was like don't push it. So then I got the green light at week of New Year's." (From 20:29 to 20:46)

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 https://t.co/fvdJxYbpq7

It would've been interesting to see if Flair made her return at Survivor Series as she could have entered the WarGames Match. Else, she could have challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair is set to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

In 2020, Charlotte Flair became the third woman to win a Royal Rumble Match. However, she chose to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley instead of the traditional RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Queen went on to defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and won the NXT Women's Championship. She had a short program in the developmental brand before she dropped the title to IYO SKY.

Last week, Rhea Ripley started the Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside Liv Morgan and won the match by lasting over an hour.

On this week's RAW, The Eradicator made her decision and challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if she can get a win over Flair and vindicate her previous loss.

Do you think The Eradicator will end Charlotte Flair's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

