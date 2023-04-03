Charlotte Flair sends a message to Cody Rhodes after he fails to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had a message for Cody Rhodes after his massive loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes couldn't complete the story at The Show of Shows as The Tribal Chief reigned supreme when all was said and done at WrestleMania.

Shortly after The American Nightmare lost the Undisputed WWE Universal title match, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to send him a heartfelt message.

Check out the tweet below:

"Great match @CodyRhodes your dad had the best seat in the house 🙏🏻❤️ #WrestleMania39 #Legacy."

How did fans react to Charlotte Flair's message to Cody Rhodes?

At this point, it's quite evident that the WWE Universe isn't happy one bit over Reigns' win over Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The replies to The Queen's tweets told the same story:

jrnoles @nolesjrfan @MsCharlotteWWE @CodyRhodes As long as Vince is there no Rhodes will ever be a WC. Personal feelings vs best for business @MsCharlotteWWE @CodyRhodes As long as Vince is there no Rhodes will ever be a WC. Personal feelings vs best for business

Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. Many fans believed that Rhodes would be the one to dethrone Reigns at 'Mania. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief ended up winning and retaining his title once again.

As for Charlotte Flair, she wrestled Rhea Ripley in an instant classic on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The Queen lost the match but received massive praise from fans on social media for her performance.

