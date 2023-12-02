CM Punk "already had heat" in WWE before first match, claims star

A former WWE Superstar has made a massive claim about CM Punk in a recent video.

Maven has been doing incredibly well with his YouTube channel, sharing stories from his time with WWE. He has amassed quite a large fan following over a short time via his channel.

Shortly after CM Punk returned to WWE, Maven revealed that he would publish a video based on the former's first televised match in the company. The video was posted on his channel tonight.

In the video, Maven revealed that Punk already had backstage heat before his first-ever televised WWE match. The match in question pitted Punk and Russell Simpson with Maven and Simon Dean.

Check out Maven's comments below:

"The one thing management wanted, they wanted us to get the pinfall victory on CM Punk. And for whatever reason, I have no clue, I mean he wasn't a signed talent at the time. But he already had heat in the company. There were already feathers he had ruffled. I don't know how and I don't know who's." [H/T SEScoops]

CM Punk bagged a contract shortly after

Maven's match against Punk and Simpson was one of his final outings in WWE. He was released shortly after by the promotion.

As for Punk, he was signed to an OVW deal mere months later.

Punk never looked back and went on to become one of WWE's biggest superstars. He left in 2014 and stayed away from the promotion for the next nine years. He received a massive pop when he finally returned to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Drop your reactions to Maven's story about Punk's first-ever match in the comments section below!