Cody Rhodes has already backtracked on his comment about Brock Lesnar, and veteran blames WWE for it (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes cut another promo directed at Brock Lesnar on this week's RAW episode, but he seemed to have said something that contradicted his past comment, as noted by Vince Russo.

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at Backlash, Rhodes claimed that the Beast Incarnate was in the "rearview mirror" as he looked forward to finishing his story. Lesnar, however, wasn't done with Cody, and the two are set to have their rematch at Night of Champions.

Vince Russo called out WWE for its inconsistent storytelling. He provided Rhodes and Lesnar's feud as an example of how the company cannot connect an angle from one episode to another.

Rhodes seemingly backtracked on his "rearview" statement by claiming this week that Brock Lesnar was "in his way." The former WWE writer explained the problem on the most recent Legion of RAW:

"This is what I know. When did Cody Rhodes say Brock Lesnar is in my rearview mirror? Last week or two weeks ago? Two weeks ago, for argument's sake. What did he say tonight? Brock Lesnar is in my way. Wait a minute, hold on, bro! The dude was in your rearview mirror two weeks ago; now he's; how does that happen? This is what I'm talking about, bro!" [13:00 – 13:55]

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar - The rivalry so far

Fresh off his disappointing loss at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes arrived on the RAW episode to get some retribution against Roman Reigns. Fans were in for a surprise as Brock Lesnar came out to initially show his support for Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, a first-time-ever main event featuring the dream team of Rhodes and Lesnar never came to fruition as The Beast ambushed the American Nightmare before the match even kicked off.

What followed was weeks of build-up in which Cody wanted to exact revenge on Lesnar, who did not explicitly reveal the reason behind his attack in the first place.

The two superstars finally met inside the ring at Backlash 2023, and their match unsurprisingly had a controversial ending. Cody Rhodes reversed the kimura and caught Lesnar - who was bleeding all over the mat - into a rollup pinfall for the win.

While the former AEW star might have thought he had triumphed over The Beast, Lesnar interfered in Cody's World Heavyweight Championship tournament match on the RAW after Backlash, confirming that they will face each other again at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia at the end of this month.

