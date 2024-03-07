Cody Rhodes reacts to a fan recreating his entrance

Cody Rhodes is one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster today. The American Nightmare recently reacted to a video of a fan recreating his entrance.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL in a highly anticipated rematch from the previous year. The former AEW star would have his work cut out, trying to end The Tribal Chief's title reign that would be over 1300 days by the time they face off at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes recently reacted to an heartwarming video posted on X/Twitter. The clip featured a Rhodes fan, seemingly a school teacher, recreating The American Nightmare's iconic entrance inside a classroom.

"Madness❤️,” he wrote.

Check out the post below:

WWE Hall of Famer reveals the advice he gave to Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has constantly shown his support for The American Nightmare over the years. The 67-year-old was close friends with his father, Dusty Rhodes. He was also a regular guest at Cody's high school wrestling events.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former tag team champion recalled Rhodes being upset following his first-ever loss during his senior year. The veteran performer further revealed the advice he shared with Rhodes, and how it helped the latter grow as a performer:

"His [Cody Rhodes'] senior year, he lost his 12th or 13th match. He was undefeated until then. He was really upset about it, and I said, 'Code, do you think you learn anything from winning or losing?' I said, 'You learn from falling down, [and] making mistakes, bro.' I go, 'What did you learn from that?' I tell you what he ended up learning is that every kid after that just didn't wanna get pinned by Cody Rhodes. So, he figured it out, and after he'd take them down, he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, then let them up, then he'd take them down, then he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, and he'd pin them," said DDP.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL promises to be one for the ages. The addition of The Rock and Seth Rollins to the mix of things has spiced up things even more. It remains to be seen if the tag team match proposed by The Rock takes place at Night 1 of the event.

Will The American Nightmare complete his story at The Show of Shows? Discuss.

